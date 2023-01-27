fbpx

NC House staffer with history of extremist views resigns after just weeks on the job

By
January 27, 2023
In News

Carlton Huffman had a long record of espousing controversial views about race, immigrants, and North Carolina history before he started a job with the General Assembly earlier this month.

According to an online staff listing, Huffman was on the staff of the Joint Legislative Committee of Governmental Operations working for the House Republican majority.

That brief tenure ended yesterday however when, as first reported by WRAL, Huffman resigned.

Huffman appeared on a far-right radio show in 2009 and 2010 called the “Political Cesspool.” On one episode, he discussed “cultural genocide in the South.” In another about European politics, Huffman praised Dutch politician Gerrt Wilder as a “firebrand critic of Islam” who “stands up for our European people.” He lauded the far-right British National Party, which wants to end all immigration into Britain, for “standing up for the white Europeans left in Great Britain.”

An anonymous tip about Huffman emailed to journalists Wednesday included links to a Political Cesspool radio interview and blog posts in which Huffman allegedly used a pseudonym.

Huffman told WRAL he was once a member of the white supremacist Council of Conservative Citizens, but left when it openly expressed anti-Semitism.

Huffman did not return a phone call made to his office Wednesday afternoon. WRAL quoted Huffman disavowing the views he previously espoused.

This is at least the second time Huffman worked at the state legislature. While working for former Republican Rep. Jonathan Jordan in 2011, Huffman left an anonymous letter on state senators’ desks before they were to begin debate on pardoning former Gov. William Holden.

Holden was governor from 1868-1871 and was impeached for his efforts to suppress the Ku Klux Klan in Alamance County. Huffman’s letter attacked Holden as corrupt.

Leaving information anonymously on senators’ desks was against Senate rules.

Huffman resigned from his job with Jordan soon afterwards, Policy Watch reported.

In a brief interview Thursday, House Speaker Tim Moore told Policy Watch he did not remember the anonymous letter from 2011 and knew nothing about Huffman’s radio interviews or writings.

Huffman’s recent Facebook posts appear to not reflect some of his views from the early 2000s.

He had posted a photo of Civil Rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis to the page on Jan. 15 of this year and has previously commemorated Juneteenth.

Last June, CNN reported that Huffman was among many who texted former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6, 2021 pleading with him to help halt the insurrection on Capitol Hill:

At 2:34 p.m., North Carolina-based Republican strategist Carlton Huffman wrote, “You’ve earned a special place in infamy for the events of today. And if you’re the Christian you claim to be in your heart you know that.”

On his LinkedIn page — which still listed the North Carolina House job as of yesterday — he describes himself as a “conservative patriot” and lists recent work as the regional field director for the Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate campaign, the political director for the recently unsuccessful Wisconsin Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney, and three other positions, including six years with the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC System asks legislature for $24.3 million to expedite professors’ retirement, improve on-time graduation rates

As the North Carolina General Assembly begins its legislative session in earnest this week, the UNC… [...]

Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.

Twenty-five million tons of garbage is rotting in the Sampson County landfill: disposable diapers from Durham,… [...]

Facing legislative headwinds, State Board will ask lawmakers for funds to implement Leandro plan

Request enjoys bipartisan support, but state Superintendent is notably silent The State Board of Education has… [...]

300,000 North Carolinians who were able to use government health insurance since 2020 could lose it

About 300,000 people in North Carolina are on track to lose their government health insurance by… [...]

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

The United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day since January 2022, but… [...]

Watchdog or lapdog? New GOP court filings test the independence and legitimacy of the NC Supreme Court

There are many factors that go into building and sustaining a strong and healthy democracy: free,… [...]

UNC’s Prohibition on Compelling Speech 

Click here to read the story that inspired John Cole’s latest cartoon. The post UNC’s Prohibition… [...]

Veto showdowns and voter ID: Democracy will be on the defensive again at the legislature in 2023

The N.C. General Assembly gathered on Jan. 11 amid trappings of ceremony and good cheer to… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
NC House staffer with history of extremist views resigns after just weeks on the job