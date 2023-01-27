fbpx

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

By
January 27, 2023
In Education, News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Adam Goldstein
Load More In Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: responding to racism in a Buncombe County courtroom

All that separated Reece from freedom was just $300. But he couldn’t afford to post the… [...]

UNC System asks legislature for $24.3 million to expedite professors’ retirement, improve on-time graduation rates

As the North Carolina General Assembly begins its legislative session in earnest this week, the UNC… [...]

Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.

Twenty-five million tons of garbage is rotting in the Sampson County landfill: disposable diapers from Durham,… [...]

Facing legislative headwinds, State Board will ask lawmakers for funds to implement Leandro plan

Request enjoys bipartisan support, but state Superintendent is notably silent The State Board of Education has… [...]

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

The United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day since January 2022, but… [...]

Watchdog or lapdog? New GOP court filings test the independence and legitimacy of the NC Supreme Court

There are many factors that go into building and sustaining a strong and healthy democracy: free,… [...]

UNC’s Prohibition on Compelling Speech 

Click here to read the story that inspired John Cole’s latest cartoon. The post UNC’s Prohibition… [...]

Veto showdowns and voter ID: Democracy will be on the defensive again at the legislature in 2023

The N.C. General Assembly gathered on Jan. 11 amid trappings of ceremony and good cheer to… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states