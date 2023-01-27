fbpx

Twice defeated, Republicans to try again for forced sheriff-ICE cooperation bill

By
January 27, 2023
In Courts & the Law, immigration, News

House Bill 10 is the latest effort by North Carolina House Republicans to compel sheriffs to honor “detainer” requests from federal immigration officials.

For the third time, Republicans will try to enact a law that would require sheriffs across North Carolina to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and honor detainer requests of people accused of certain crimes.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has twice vetoed similar measures.

But Republicans might have the votes this year to override the governor, thanks to a supermajority in the Senate and new House rules that could allow Republicans to call a snap vote and circumvent a veto.

The primary sponsors of this year’s bill are Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Rep. Carson Smith, R-Pender. Under the proposal, jailers would query U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if they can’t figure out whether a person charged with certain crimes who is incarcerated at their jail is a citizen or legal resident. If ICE issues a detainer for that person, jail staff must bring them before a state judicial official, who could order the person be held in jail for up to 48 hours to comply with the federal detainer.

The bill would also require jail staff to produce annual reports to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Justice and Public Safety. Those reports would focus on seven data points, providing an in-depth at some of the ramifications of the new law, which would go into effect this December. The figures jail staff would need to send to the legislature would include:

  • The number of times the facility queried ICE regarding an incarcerated person’s immigration status
  • The number of times ICE responded to such a query
  • The number of times ICE issued a detainer request of an incarcerated person
  • The number of times a person was incarcerated for a full 48 hours, thus fulfilling the jail’s obligation to honor the request
  • The number of times an incarcerated person was held in jail and then released after ICE rescinded a detainer
  • The number of times an incarcerated person was held in jail who otherwise would have been eligible for release from custody
  • The number of times ICE took people into custody who had been the subject of detainer requests

The bill was introduced on Wednesday and passed first reading in the House on Thursday.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kelan Lyons
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: responding to racism in a Buncombe County courtroom

All that separated Reece from freedom was just $300. But he couldn’t afford to post the… [...]

UNC System asks legislature for $24.3 million to expedite professors’ retirement, improve on-time graduation rates

As the North Carolina General Assembly begins its legislative session in earnest this week, the UNC… [...]

Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.

Twenty-five million tons of garbage is rotting in the Sampson County landfill: disposable diapers from Durham,… [...]

Facing legislative headwinds, State Board will ask lawmakers for funds to implement Leandro plan

Request enjoys bipartisan support, but state Superintendent is notably silent The State Board of Education has… [...]

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

The United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day since January 2022, but… [...]

Watchdog or lapdog? New GOP court filings test the independence and legitimacy of the NC Supreme Court

There are many factors that go into building and sustaining a strong and healthy democracy: free,… [...]

UNC’s Prohibition on Compelling Speech 

Click here to read the story that inspired John Cole’s latest cartoon. The post UNC’s Prohibition… [...]

Veto showdowns and voter ID: Democracy will be on the defensive again at the legislature in 2023

The N.C. General Assembly gathered on Jan. 11 amid trappings of ceremony and good cheer to… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Twice defeated, Republicans to try again for forced sheriff-ICE cooperation bill