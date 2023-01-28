Photo gallery: North Carolinians demand police accountability following death of Tyre Nichols

Dozens gathered in downtown Raleigh Saturday to call for greater police accountability in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Five former Memphis officers are facing criminal charges for the brutal beating of the 29-year-old Nichols. Video of the January 7th confrontation was released on Friday. Demonstrators also lifted up the memory of Daryl Williams, who died in police custody after being tased by Raleigh police. A similar demonstration was held in Charlotte as well as other cities across the nation.