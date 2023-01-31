fbpx

Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC

By
January 31, 2023
In News

More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs.

Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office.

Applications statewide for help from the program are up 5% this year over the same time last year, to 117,345, the NC Department of Health and Human Services said in an email.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast that households will spend 28% more on natural gas this winter compared to last winter, and 27% more on heating oil.

Most of North Carolina’s $125.3 million for the program comes from a federal block grant. The omnibus bill Congress passed in December included another $5 billion for energy assistance that will be spread across the country. DHHS does not yet how much of that money the state will receive.

The state allocates LIEAP money to counties based on a formula that includes population and households using Food and Nutrition Services benefits, commonly called food stamps.

Households can apply through March 31 or until the money runs out. Successful applicants for the one-time annual vendor payment must meet income eligibility criteria.

As of late last week, the state had $32 million in program funds remaining, and all counties had money available.

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Fewer babies portends a decline in future college enrollment — and money for UNC System schools

Last week, Policy Watch examined the UNC System's $16.8 million 2023 budget request of the General… [...]

Offshore wind will need major investments in transmission, supply chain, reports say

Achieving the aggressive offshore wind power goals of the federal government and individual states will require… [...]

Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: responding to racism in a Buncombe County courtroom

All that separated Reece from freedom was just $300. But he couldn’t afford to post the… [...]

UNC System asks legislature for $24.3 million to expedite professors’ retirement, improve on-time graduation rates

As the North Carolina General Assembly begins its legislative session in earnest this week, the UNC… [...]

Emissions.

Read the story that inspired this John Cole cartoon. The post Emissions. appeared first on NC… [...]

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

The United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day since January 2022, but… [...]

Watchdog or lapdog? New GOP court filings test the independence and legitimacy of the NC Supreme Court

There are many factors that go into building and sustaining a strong and healthy democracy: free,… [...]

UNC’s Prohibition on Compelling Speech 

Click here to read the story that inspired John Cole’s latest cartoon. The post UNC’s Prohibition… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC