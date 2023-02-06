fbpx

New Republican majority on the NC Supreme Court agrees to rehear voter ID and redistricting cases

By
February 6, 2023
In News

The state Supreme Court’s new Republican majority will rehear cases on voter photo ID and redistricting that were decided against Republican legislators less than two months ago.

The North Carolina Supreme Court building in Raleigh

In December, the then-Democratic majority on the state’s highest court held that the voter ID law the Republican legislative majority pushed through in 2018 was enacted with “an impermissible intent to discriminate against African-American voters.”

The 4-3 Democratic majority also ruled in December that the state Senate districts used in the November elections were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.

With the switch to a 5-2 Republican majority this year, it appears that these victories by voting rights groups will be temporary.

Soon after two seats on the court switched parties and new Republican justices joined, Republican legislators asked for new hearings in both cases. In the redistricting cases, also they asked the court to overrule a February 2022 decision that found state House, Senate, and congressional districts were unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.

Republicans’ lawyers have argued, and Republican justices agreed in their dissents last year, that issues of partisan redistricting are outside the purview of courts.

The two remaining Democratic justices disagreed with the GOP majority’s decision Friday to rehear the cases.

In her dissent in the redistricting decision, Justice Anita Earls wrote that rehearing the case was a “radical break with 205 years of history.”

Rehearing cases is rare, she wrote. Since January 1993, 214 petitions for rehearing were filed, and only two were allowed.

“Going down this path is a radical departure from the way this Court has operated, and these orders represent a rejection of the guardrails that have historically protected the legitimacy of the Court,” she wrote.

“Not only does today’s display of raw partisanship call into question the impartiality of the courts, but it erodes the notion that the judicial branch has the institutional capacity to be a principled check on legislation that violates constitutional and human rights.”

The rehearings are scheduled for March 14.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
States criticized for spending federal relief funds on tax cuts, prisons

As states plan how they’ll spend the $25 billion remaining in federal COVID relief funds, some… [...]

NC ranks 48th in school funding. Education advocacy group says it’s high time for lawmakers to fix that problem.

North Carolina’s ranking as the best state in the nation to do business doesn’t square with… [...]

After years of delay EPA to commence clean-up of Superfund sites in Gastonia, Yadkinville, Charlotte and Jacksonville

The forest lay still, save for the rustling of leaves of bamboo. It was in a clearing… [...]

Rehabilitation, solitary confinement, staff vacancies in focus at confirmation hearing for new corrections chief

Senate Judiciary Committee questions Todd Ishee before voting on his appointment later today. As state senators… [...]

A moment of hope and light in a dark and violent winter

January has been yet another warm month in North Carolina and across much of the rest… [...]

Emissions.

Read the story that inspired this John Cole cartoon. The post Emissions. appeared first on NC… [...]

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

The United States has averaged more than one mass shooting per day since January 2022, but… [...]

Watchdog or lapdog? New GOP court filings test the independence and legitimacy of the NC Supreme Court

There are many factors that go into building and sustaining a strong and healthy democracy: free,… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
New Republican majority on the NC Supreme Court agrees to rehear voter ID and redistricting cases