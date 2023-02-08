Ready to whip up a batch of vinegar? 20,000 gallons of acetic acid is looking for its forever home. Adopt it on NC Waste Trader.

Every year the legislature’s Fiscal Research Division provides a Budget 101 for rookie lawmakers. Even if you’ve sat through the presentation a dozen times, it always unearths a new and precious gem of information.

This year, I learned that 20,000 gallons of acetic acid, which makes up about 5% of vinegar, is sitting in three tankers on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Acetic acid is also used to as a solvent in pharmaceutical manufacturing, which is why Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has it — and is giving it away on NC Waste Trader.

Hosted by the NC Department of Environmental Quality, NC Waste Trader is like the Craigslist for surplus and discarded materials and products. This swap shop diverts this waste from the landfills, some of which are running out of space.

For example, the Ann Street Landfill in Fayetteville will be maxed out within seven years and is scheduled to expand. Like most landfills, this facility is in an environmental justice community: 99.39% of residents in the census block group are non-white; nearly 77% are low-income, according to DEQ’s Community Mapping System.

What other treasures lurk on NC Waste Trader? (It’s advisable to call the vendor first, in case they are out of stock.)

5-10— Tons of apple pulp and rice hulls being giving away each week in Flat Rock, in Henderson County

5 — Tons of “cosmetic product” — dry minerals used in manufacturing facial products — a one-time offer in Charlotte. Make an offer.

53 trailers — Amount of free sawdust available every two weeks in Wilson

“Small amounts” — of nylon cloth pieces from worn retired US flags, free and available in Concord

100s — of bundles of newspapers — good for packing, compost, fire starter — free each week. Location unknown but the area code for the contact person is 704.

16,000 — Pounds of aluminum oxide 120 sand blast media, “super cheap,” in Rocky Point, in Pender County.

The State Surplus Property Agency, run by the NC Department of Administration, has seven warehouses of stuff that has no place in a landfill. some of it can be bid on via an online auction. DOA also sells federal surplus property, including items seized by TSA at the airports: knives, an electric drill … and snow globes.

$5 — price of a Fiskars eco-friendly reel mower — fossil-fuel free

5 —Number of concrete cigarette butt containers for sale, $20. Trillions of cigarette butts are tossed onto the ground every year. They release arsenic, nicotine, heavy metals and other harmful chemicals into the environment, as well as your lungs.

1 — pair of blue coveralls, $10. US municipal landfills received 11.3 million tons to textiles in 2018, according to the EPA.

Although these items have nothing to do with the environment, they are still cool:

4 — Sousaphones, apparently from a military marching band, $400-$600 each

1 — Yellow fire truck, $10,750 (price reduced)

