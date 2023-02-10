NC judge freezes action in disabled residents’ community needs case

The state Department of Health and Human Services won’t have to provide housing and community services to people with developmental disabilities according to a schedule defined in a recent court order while it appeals.

Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour granted the state’s request to stop action on his schedule for providing increased housing and services in an order signed Thursday.

In November, Baddour issued a sweeping court order telling the state cut the list of 16,000 people waiting for community services under a special Medicaid program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Baddour’s order requires the state reduce that waiting list in stages and eliminate it in 10 years.

By Jan. 31, 2031, the state should have moved 3,000 people from institutions or kept them from going into one by providing community support.

DHHS appealed the order. In its request to put the order on hold, the state maintained it does not have the money, housing, or workers to comply.

The order was part of the “Samantha R.” case brought by Disability Rights North Carolina. It’s named for Samantha Rhoney, a woman whose parents signed her into to a state facility because they no longer had the support to keep her at home.

A lawyer for the state argued in a hearing last week that complying with the order’s timetable would distract DHHS from its long-term plans for addressing needs of disabled residents.

A lawyer for Disability Rights argued at that hearing that the state should be held to its responsibilities.

