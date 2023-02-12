Weekend reads: Medicaid expansion bill starts moving, revisiting racial discrimination in jury selection, and Dems counter with a “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights”

In this issue:

1. Republican lawmakers to NC schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves (Commentary)

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days.

The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, thousands of educators are voting on the state of our public schools with their feet. As Greg Childress of NC Policy Watch reported recently, North Carolina public schools faced a 46% increase in teacher vacancies last August when compared to the previous year. By the 40th day of the current school year, that number had soared to a remarkable and downright frightening 58%. [Read more…]

2. Newly constituted NC Supreme Court revisits the issue of racial discrimination in jury selection



High court weighs whether prosecutors used a ‘cheat sheet’ to eliminate Black people from a death penalty case jury pool

The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday over whether a Forsyth County prosecutor used a “cheat sheet” to remove Black people from a jury in a capital trial in 1996.

Attorneys have broad leeway to excuse people from jury pools, but they cannot send them home because of the color of their skin. The pamphlet, attorneys argued Wednesday, suggested reasons lawyers could cite as a pretext for removing jurors on the basis of their race.

The year before, prosecutors who attended a training offered by the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys received a pamphlet guiding them on how they could defend removing Black prospective jurors during jury selection. [Read more…]

3. “Completely and utterly terrifying.” Transgender youth face uncertain future as legislation targets their identities.



In many ways, Alex Lounsbury has been lucky. He knows that.

Now in his senior year at Atkins High School, a technology magnet in Winston-Salem, he’s happy, healthy and looking toward the future. But it wasn’t easy getting there.

Assigned female at birth, Alex knew he was transgender by the time he was in middle school. But he wasn’t ready to talk about it with parents, teachers and all of his friends right away. When he did come out to his family, they were supportive.

“They just wanted me to be healthy and happy,” Lounsbury told Policy Watch this week. “I know a lot of people don’t have that from their parents. I wish everyone did. They wanted me to be myself and be who I really am.” [Read more…]

4. Democrats counter Republican-backed bill requiring schools to out transgender students to parents

State Democrats went on the offense Tuesday, countering controversial Senate Bill 49 (SB 49), a Republican-backed Parents Bill of Rights modeled after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, with versions of their own.

House Bill 58 and Senate Bill 74, titled “Parents’ and Students’ Bill of Rights” were filed on Monday. The bills, which are the same, spell out 10 parental rights around minor children’s “upbringing, education, healthcare and mental health.”

The bills also list 14 student rights, which include a “learning environment in which discrimination in all forms is not tolerated by the public school unit or school administration, school police or security personnel, or students.” [Read more…]

5. Strategies for improving North Carolina’s struggling mental health system



Speakers agree Medicaid expansion is key; GOP lawmaker says a vote could come as early as March

Cindy Ehlers is mother to a son with disabilities who came to live with her family as a traumatized young foster child.

Ehlers is also a chief executive officer at one of the state’s regional managed care organizations for people with mental illnesses, substance use disorders and developmental disabilities.

A featured speaker at a legislative breakfast on mental health last week, Ehlers said she started looking into what could have been done to prevent her son from going through five foster placements before his fourth birthday.

“What if his family had gotten services and supports in the home? Maybe he would not had to be surrendered for adoption.” Ehlers said. [Read more…]

6. NC House begins debate on Medicaid expansion bill next week

The state House Health Committee has scheduled a hearing on the Medicaid expansion bill filed Wednesday.

Health care providers and patient advocates have been pushing the legislature for years to enact Medicaid expansion. It would allow about 600,000 people, many of them adults without dependent children, to sign up for health insurance.

The federal government will pay 90% of the cost of adding people who gain insurance under Medicaid expansion. The bill would have hospitals paying the rest. [Read more…]

7. Biden in State of the Union address draws boos and shouts from a combative GOP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address Tuesday — his first to a divided Congress — with an appeal to bipartisan priorities, but later criticized parts of the GOP agenda and got a sense of Republicans’ appetite for conflict during one combative stretch.

Biden opened the 72-minute speech with an olive branch to congressional Republicans, listing several items he’d worked with the party on over the past two years. He highlighted laws passed to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure, boost semiconductor manufacturing and make electoral reforms. [Read more…]

8. More than two years after George Floyd’s murder, states see only incremental change in policing, more deaths

Efforts to change police policies and practices have flagged since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in 2020.

A flurry of bills was proposed after Floyd’s murder, but only about 10% passed, said Brandon Garrett, a professor of criminal and constitutional law at Duke University Law School.

“Many of the laws addressed useful but not particularly hard- hitting subjects,” said Garrett, who directs the Wilson Center for Science and Justice. For example, few states have said when police can use force, he said. “We’ve seen a lot of activity gesturing toward the need to improve policing, but not particularly hard-hitting requirements.” [Read more…]