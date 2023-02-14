fbpx

NC House is taking quick action on the Medicaid expansion bill filed last week

February 14, 2023
Rep. Donny Lambeth

The state House is speeding a proposal for Medicaid expansion through the chamber.

Two House committees voted on a bill Tuesday that would allow more low-income adults to use Medicaid as their health insurance.

The bill passed the House Health Committee on a voice vote Tuesday morning with a few scattered votes in opposition.  It passed the House Finance Committee in the afternoon.

The legislature has been debating expansion for years.

North Carolina is one of 11 states that has not moved to expand Medicaid to low-income adults who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for subsidized insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

“Most people who would qualify are working,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Winston-Salem Republican and one of the bill’s primary sponsors. “They cannot afford health insurance.”

The federal government would pay 90% of the cost of the people who are added under expansion. Under the House bill, hospitals would pay the other 10%.

Lambeth told the Finance Committee that if the state approves Medicaid expansion this year, people won’t be enrolled until the fall and won’t be able to use the insurance until January.

The federal government is offering states that have not yet expanded Medicaid an extra financial incentive that for North Carolina would amount to about $1.5 billion.

Two Republican legislators told Policy Watch earlier this month that they were talking about using $1 billion of that money for mental health services.

The legislature’s move to allow more people to use Medicaid as their health insurance kicked into high gear last year when Senate leader Phil Berger, formerly a staunch opponent, said he supported it.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been trying for years to get the legislature to approve expansion.

The Senate passed a bill last year that included expansion, changes to the state certificate of need law, and to laws that require doctors to supervise advanced practice nurses.

That Senate expansion bill stalled in the House last year.

Under certificate of need, the state Department of Health and Human Services must approve expansion of most health care facilities, new facilities, and major medical equipment purchases. Senate Republicans have fought certificate of need for years, saying it is contrary to free market principles. Hospitals have fought to keep it.

The House bill includes provisions for the state Department of Commerce and the state Department of Health and Human Services to collaborate on workforce development. Lambeth said the goal is to get adults who use Medicaid back to school and “into a higher paying profession.”

Watch:  Republican Rep. Donny Lambeth discuss HB 76 – Access to Healthcare Options (Medicaid expansion)

