fbpx

The death penalty does nothing to keep us safe. Let’s end it now.

By
February 15, 2023
In Commentary, Courts & the Law

Image: AdobeStock

Exonerated former Death Row inmate details the horrific miscarriage of justice he endured

I was a 35-year-old military veteran working for the U.S. Postal Service in Phoenix when my life was turned upside down. I was arrested and charged for a crime I knew nothing about. My trial only lasted four days and the jury convicted me after deliberating for only four hours. A Maricopa County judge sentenced me to death in 1992 because I did not show remorse.

I was innocent. How could I show remorse for something I didn’t do?

I spent 10 years in Arizona prisons, including nearly three years on death row. It took a decade to finally get DNA testing — testing that was objected to by the prosecutor’s office — which not only exonerated me but actually identified the true perpetrator. After the court vacated my conviction, the Maricopa County prosecutors dropped the charges, and in 2002, I became the 100th person in the country to be exonerated from death row. Since that time, the number of death row exonerees nationwide has nearly doubled.

This week, the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Senate Bill 1475, which would end the death penalty in the state. This bill is lifesaving legislation. Not only would it mean that no innocent person could be executed, but it would also improve the safety of all Arizonans.

By not spending exorbitant amounts of money on a system that does nothing to deter crime, greater resources would be available for other areas of public safety, such as cases currently uninvestigated and unprosecuted, evidence based community crime prevention programs, and even conviction integrity measures.

Taking just my case as an example, if law enforcement had more resources for the initial investigation, it may have been longer than two days and may have found the actual perpetrator. At the time of the murder for which I was convicted, the actual perpetrator was on probation for a violent offense. He matched the description of a man seen near the location of the murder and it was later determined that shoe prints, palm prints and blood found at the scene matched him as well.

But I was mistakenly arrested and, three weeks later, he committed another violent crime. Think about the pain that could have been prevented if the money wasted pursuing my death sentence had been spent more wisely.

Nationally, DNA is only recovered in roughly 12% of murder cases. Most wrongful convictions are a result of mistaken eyewitness testimony, false confessions, prosecutor misconduct and the use of junk science. In the majority of cases where DNA is not available, there is often no scientific evidence to check the accuracy of human beings. In my case, bite mark testimony was admitted that was later established to have no scientific foundation and led to many other wrongful convictions nationwide.

When violence impacts a community, law enforcement feels pressure to offer an answer, and this can lead to them developing tunnel vision and not investigating crimes to their fullest. For some, it leads them to malfeasance or hiding exculpatory evidence.

The bottom line is that a system run by human beings can never be perfect. It can be influenced by passion, bias and ambition.

Growing up, I believed in our justice system, believed juries got it right, and I was fine with the death penalty. But today, I know the horrible injustice that can happen to anyone. We cannot continue to uphold a system that wrongfully sentences innocent people to death. We cannot continue to uphold a system that does nothing to keep us safe.

Ray Krone is the co-founder of Witness to Innocence, a national organization of death row exonerees advocating for the abolition of the death penalty. This essay was first published by the Arizona Mirror.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Ray Krone
Load More In Commentary

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Hours after Michigan shooting, North Carolina Republicans advance bills to loosen state gun laws

GOP lawmakers have passed similar legislation expanding gun access in past legislative sessions. This time, they… [...]

Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking to block abortion pill

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general representing nearly two dozen Republican states are backing a lawsuit that would… [...]

Monday numbers: North Carolina and the national wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation

Last week, Policy Watch delved into the stories of LGBTQ youth as new bills legislating their… [...]

“Completely and utterly terrifying.” Transgender youth face uncertain future as legislation targets their identities.

In many ways, Alex Lounsbury has been lucky. He knows that. Now in his senior year… [...]

NC legislators find yet another vulnerable group to get tough on: homeless families

Homelessness. It takes many forms in modern North Carolina – some familiar, some less so. For… [...]

Commentary: UNC Chapel Hill trustees misfire with rushed and ill-conceived plan to launch conservative school

Two weeks ago, the UNC Board of Trustees arrived in Chapel Hill hellbent on launching yet… [...]

The elephant in the examining room.

The post The elephant in the examining room. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

We don’t have to choose between supporting trans kids and respecting their parents

Republicans in the Iowa General Assembly and Gov. Kim Reynolds are determined to earn their culture… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
The death penalty does nothing to keep us safe. Let’s end it now.