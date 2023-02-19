fbpx

Abortion limits NC Republicans are considering would endanger patients’ lives, Duke doctors say

By
February 19, 2023
In News

Duke University doctors warned that abortion restrictions North Carolina Republicans are considering will endanger patients’ health and drive up the already high maternal mortality rate.

Three Duke OB/GYNs said during a video news conference that other states’ bad experiences with abortion bans offer North Carolina a look into the future if legislators impose more limits here.

Dr. Beverly Gray

Legislative leaders have discussed bans after 6 weeks or 13 weeks. House Speaker Tim Moore told reporters last month that House and Senate Republicans would get together work on a bill.

A 13-week ban is an arbitrary limit that will prevent doctors from providing patients with evidence-based care, said Dr. Beverly Gray, division chief of women’s community and population health.

Women in other states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Florida  have reported being sent home from hospitals while they were having miscarriages or forced to carry to term a pregnancy where the baby is not expected to live more than a few hours because doctors fear violating abortion laws.

“We’ve moved beyond the theoretical,” said Dr. Brenna Hughes, chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine. “We are seeing that these bans are impacting patients, making them less safe. It is leading to physicians feeling unable to move forward and care for patients the way that they would want to, for fear of being prosecuted for providing appropriate patient care.”

Abortions in North Carolina are banned after 20 weeks, with an exception for medical emergencies.

In North Carolina now, some patients who were not able to receive anatomy ultrasounds before 20 weeks are forced to carry pregnancies to term when they know the infants will not survive, Hughes said.

“It is a trauma they endure for the entire time and leaves them, unfortunately, with birth trauma,” she said.

More people would face that trauma with a six-week or 13-week ban. Most people don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks, and 13 weeks is too soon to see most fetal abnormalities, Hughes said. Most people have just started to receive prenatal care at about 12 weeks, said, and most have not had an ultrasound.

“Unless there was essentially a completely fatal abnormality that could be seen very early, it would mean that we would miss the vast majority, over 90% of anomalies if we were to start evaluating before 13 weeks and think about providing care at that time,” she said.

Patients in states with strict bans face obstacles receiving treatment for ectopic pregnancies, said Gray.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, usually in a fallopian tube.  “Ectopic pregnancy is the number one cause of maternal mortality in the first trimester,” Gray said. “We have physicians who are hesitant to treat ectopic pregnancy because of restrictive bans.”

Dr. Jonas Swartz

Women in states with abortion bans have had trouble obtaining a medicine that treats lupus, even if they’re not pregnant, because the drug also can cause miscarriage or severe birth defects. The same drug is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and cancer.

“Overall, what the effect is, is that women simply aren’t able to get the same standard of medical care as their male counterparts,” said Dr. Jonas Swartz. “That is totally unjust. It is, I think, outside what legislators intend with this legislation, but it is a byproduct.”

Swartz referred to a study of two Texas hospitals published last year that looked at what happened to patients whose water broke early, leaving no amniotic fluid. The standard of care is to offer compassionate counselling and an abortion because the fetuses’ lungs cannot develop and the mothers are a risk of developing a life-threatening infection or life-threatening bleeding, Swartz said.

Patients who went to the Texas hospitals with pregnancy complications at 22 weeks or less were not treated until they became seriously ill with infections and blood loss. Some had to go into intensive care and one woman had to have a hysterectomy, according to the October 2022 report in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

“My colleagues are discharging people into the world waiting for them to get sick,” Swartz said.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Federal-state task force grapples with grid protection

Moore County attack is among those drawing the attention of federal regulators A federal task force… [...]

After rejection by State Board of Education, charter school operator questions whether conflicts of interest were at play

Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy of Wake County’s application to open in 2024 was unanimously rejected by… [...]

Hours after Michigan shooting, North Carolina Republicans advance bills to loosen state gun laws

GOP lawmakers have passed similar legislation expanding gun access in past legislative sessions. This time, they… [...]

Attorneys general from 23 GOP-led states back suit seeking to block abortion pill

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general representing nearly two dozen Republican states are backing a lawsuit that would… [...]

Commentary: We must stop ‘shadow banning’ Black culture

Every February a new cultural controversy pops up to show us why Black History Month is… [...]

NC legislators find yet another vulnerable group to get tough on: homeless families

Homelessness. It takes many forms in modern North Carolina – some familiar, some less so. For… [...]

Commentary: UNC Chapel Hill trustees misfire with rushed and ill-conceived plan to launch conservative school

Two weeks ago, the UNC Board of Trustees arrived in Chapel Hill hellbent on launching yet… [...]

The elephant in the examining room.

The post The elephant in the examining room. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Abortion limits NC Republicans are considering would endanger patients’ lives, Duke doctors say