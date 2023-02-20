fbpx

The Week Ahead in Higher Ed

February 20, 2023
Mark your calendars this week for these higher education related meetings and events:

Tuesday, February 21

The first of six public forums hosted by the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina, at which members of the commission will “seek ideas and suggestions on how to enhance and refresh the governance structure of our public universities.”

Gov. Roy Cooper

Gov. Cooper created the commission through an executive order in November, citing a series of scandals involving the UNC System and its constituent universities. The commission will be  be headed by former UNC System Presidents Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings, a Democrat and Republican respectively.

Neither the governor nor the commission has the power to change the ways in which the UNC System is governed or how members of its board of governors or trustees at individual UNC System campuses are appointed. They can and are expected to submit suggestions for changes to the North Carolina General Assembly, whose Republican majority now tightly controls that process.

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland)  dismissed the commission and its work almost immediately after it was announced, issuing a statement saying the legislature has no interest in making changes to the UNC System “regardless of whatever report this politically-motivated commission produces.”

This first meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Live Oak Bank-Lucky Dog Auditorium, Bldg. 1 in Wilmington. Some commission members will be present, but the full commission will not meet at each of these listening sessions.

Wednesday, February 22 and Thursday February 23

February’s meetings of the UNC Board of Governors – a series of committee meetings throughout the day Wednesday and the full board meeting Thursday.

The meetings will be held at the system’s new office in downtown Raleigh, on the 17th and 18th floors of The Dillon building, 223 S. West St.

Portions of the meetings will be streamed live online. That stream can be found here.

 

Friday, February 24

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Program for Public Discourse begins its 2023 series of public discussions with a panel on affirmative action in university admissions.

In late October the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in cases over affirmative action in admissions at UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University, the nation’s first publicly funded university and its oldest private university respectively. In arguments lasting nearly six hours the court’s new conservative majority gave the impression they are leaning toward plaintiffs fighting to end the practice, with potential broad consequences for university diversity programs of all kinds. A ruling is still pending, making this week’s discussion timely.

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Program for Public Discourse will host a panel discussion on affirmative action in university admission Feb. 24. Panelists, from left to right: Glen C. Loury, John McWhorter and Rachel F. Moran.

 

The in-person discussion,  to be held at 3 p.m. at the Carolina Union Auditorium, will be moderated by  UNC Law Professor Ted Shaw, director of the Center for Civil Rights. Panelists will include Glenn C. Loury, Merton P. Stoltz Professor of Economics at Brown University; John McWhorter, contributing writer at The New York Times and associate professor of linguistics at Columbia University and Rachel F. Moran, Distinguished and Chancellor’s Professor of Law at UC Irvine.

More on that discussion, including registration information, here.

The Week Ahead in Higher Ed