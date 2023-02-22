fbpx

Campus workers union to rally, deliver demands to UNC Board of Governors

February 22, 2023
The UNC Board of Governors will hold a full day of committee meetings Wednesday – and they’ll have a few guests.

UNC System workers of UE Local 150, the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union, will hold rallies both at the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and at the UNC System office in downtown Raleigh. Among their demands : a $20 an hour wage for campus workers, an end to the policy of making campus workers pay to park on campus and the repeal laws preventing collective bargaining for public sector workers.

“The cost of gas, food, rent and everything is going up,” said Saw Moo, housekeeper at UNC-Chapel Hill and UE150 member, in a statement Wednesday.  “Housekeepers deserve $20 per hour. We clean restrooms, offices, classrooms and everything. We are very good workers and work hard for the university. We are asking that they help us provide for our families. This is why we are here for the rally.”

The work of on-campus workers is just getting harder, said Robin Lee, also a housekeeper at UNC-Chapel Hill and UE150 member.

“We are rallying for higher pay because UNC has increased our workload due to understaffing,” Lee said.  “We should get paid for the hard work we do, often above our job descriptions, to keep the university clean.”

The union will rally at the South Building on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus at 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press statement. They will deliver their demands to the UNC Board of Governors at the UNC System Office, 223 S West St, Raleigh, at 4 p.m., just as the board’s day of committee meetings ends.

Rallies and protests by workers, students, faculty and staff have happened for years at and surrounding meetings of the system’s governing board. That was easier when the system met in public buildings in Chapel Hill. This will be the first such demonstration since the North Carolina Legislature mandated that the system office move to downtown Raleigh, where it now operates and holds board meetings on the 17th and 18th floor of a large office building. Those wishing to attend meetings must now drive to downtown Raleigh, pay for parking and navigate two different elevators. Meeting rooms are also smaller, with even some members of the board who attended last month’s committee meetings needing to stand or sit on desks to observe.

“The state of North Carolina underpays and overworks those of us who uphold our system of public higher education, especially the campus workers who maintain universities’ appearance,” the union said in a statement this week. “We are forced to do more and more work without increases in pay commensurate to the rising cost of living across the state. The UNC System’s reputation of providing a world-class education and cutting-edge research would not be possible without the work that we do. Over the last 3 years, we have seen how vital our work is to the UNC System, and despite a rainy day fund totaling $5 billion and a surplus in state revenue last year of $6 billion, our work is still not valued enough to pay us a living wage.”

Campus workers union to rally, deliver demands to UNC Board of Governors