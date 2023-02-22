fbpx

“Change is coming”: Medical marijuana legislation advances in NC legislature

February 22, 2023
Supporters of medicinal marijuana are one step closer to seeing the measure legalized in North Carolina. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gave the green light to the NC Compassionate Care Act on Tuesday after approving a handful of new amendments.

Bill sponsors say their intent is prioritize the protection of public health and safety in creating a system for the cultivation, processing, and selling of medical cannabis. Patients with debilitating medical condition such as cancer, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are among those who could gain access with a physician’s written certification.

An appointed 11 member Compassionate Use Advisory Board would meet at least twice a year to determine whether to approve additional qualifying medical conditions to the list that would be eligible for legal cannabis.

Chris Suttle, a long-time advocate for legalization, praised lawmakers for moving the bi-partisan bill forward, but urged them to go further, expanding the number of companies licensed to sell marijuana in North Carolina.

Under this current legislation, the state would allow just 10 companies to hold licenses.

The North Carolina Family Policy Council and the Christian Action League both spoke against the bill.

On a voice-vote, Senate Judiciary committee members approved the Compassionate Care Act, sending it on the the finance committee. That measure will be heard today (Wednesday) at 1:00pm. You can watch that meeting here.

 

 

