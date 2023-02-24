Prison system palliative care unit has filled just three of 77 jobs

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill at the end of 2021 that set state money aside for a long-term care facility at Central Prison to reduce the cost of prison health care for the elderly members of the incarcerated population.

The bill called for $7.2 million in recurring funds and 77 full-time employees.

Just three of those positions have been filled, according to a document filed on Feb. 23 to the Joint House and Senate Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety.

“Demand for long-term palliative care in our prisons has grown along with the aging offender population,” the document reads. “The Department of Adult Correction (DAC) is still working through a minimum staffing threshold solution required to open a portion of the long-term care facility at Central Prison.” Below is a list of the staffing for the long-term care facility and the average salary budgeted for each job. The three that have been filled are for Health Care Technician II positions.

Last week, a fiscal analyst presented data to the same appropriations committee showing that the percentage of the incarcerated population older than ages 60 and 70 is growing, as those with long sentences grow older and remain behind bars. As those people age, the analyst said health care costs will likely rise, as it costs more money to provide constitutionally-required health care to elderly people than younger individuals.

The four-page document also touches on another cost-saving means of providing health care to the incarcerated population: telehealth. The prison system piloted a telehealth program in June 2020 — three months into the pandemic — and reports that the trial resulted in “cost avoidance, secondary staffing benefits, and reduced risk.”

The Department of Adult Correction estimated that there were more than 20,000 usages of telehealth services between 2020 and 2022, saving the state more than $10 million.

The DAC reported that telehealth was a helpful tool for the prison system. Such services allow nurses to provide care through telehealth from a central location, sparing them from traveling to prisons across North Carolina. And it helps alleviate the system wide staffing shortages.

Two correction officers are needed for every medical appointment outside prison walls. Telehealth allows those correction officers to stay at the prison, the report states, “reducing pressure on already stressed staffing conditions.”

