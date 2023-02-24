fbpx

Prison system palliative care unit has filled just three of 77 jobs

By
February 24, 2023
In Courts & the Law, News

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill at the end of 2021 that set state money aside for a long-term care facility at Central Prison to reduce the cost of prison health care for the elderly members of the incarcerated population.

The bill called for $7.2 million in recurring funds and 77 full-time employees.

Just three of those positions have been filled, according to a document filed on Feb. 23 to the Joint House and Senate Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety.

“Demand for long-term palliative care in our prisons has grown along with the aging offender population,” the document reads. “The Department of Adult Correction (DAC) is still working through a minimum staffing threshold solution required to open a portion of the long-term care facility at Central Prison.”

Below is a list of the staffing for the long-term care facility and the average salary budgeted for each job. The three that have been filled are for Health Care Technician II positions.


Last week, a fiscal analyst presented data to the same appropriations committee showing that the percentage of the incarcerated population older than ages 60 and 70 is growing, as those with long sentences grow older and remain behind bars. As those people age, the analyst said health care costs will likely rise, as it costs more money to provide constitutionally-required health care to elderly people than younger individuals.

The four-page document also touches on another cost-saving means of providing health care to the incarcerated population: telehealth. The prison system piloted a telehealth program in June 2020 — three months into the pandemic — and reports that the trial resulted in “cost avoidance, secondary staffing benefits, and reduced risk.”

The Department of Adult Correction estimated that there were more than 20,000 usages of telehealth services between 2020 and 2022, saving the state more than $10 million.

The DAC reported that telehealth was a helpful tool for the prison system. Such services allow nurses to provide care through telehealth from a central location, sparing them from traveling to prisons across North Carolina. And it helps alleviate the system wide staffing shortages.

Two correction officers are needed for every medical appointment outside prison walls. Telehealth allows those correction officers to stay at the prison, the report states, “reducing pressure on already stressed staffing conditions.”

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kelan Lyons
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
A federal law was meant to free sick or aging inmates. Instead, some are left to die in prison.

COVID deaths at federal facility in Butner, NC highlighted Jimmy Dee Stout was serving time on… [...]

Durham high school students plead with state leaders for action to combat gun violence

“Thoughts and prayers” are no longer enough to protect children from gun violence, says Durham Hillside… [...]

Too many lawyers? Commission on university governance examines board memberships at its first public forum

In their first public listening session Tuesday, members of the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of… [...]

In lawsuit against the EPA, North Carolina environmental, public health groups get their day in court over PFAS dispute

Every day for more than 10 years, Richard Myers II unknowingly drank water contaminated with toxic… [...]

America is the world’s most powerful democracy. Why is it impotent to stop mass gun violence?

Whether in a grocery store, a place of worship, a shopping mall, a community celebration, at… [...]

Reaping what anti-government policies have sown: North Carolina’s chronic public employee shortage wasn’t an accident

The much-faster-than-expected economic recovery that’s followed the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic has produced several encouraging… [...]

After a snowball’s chance in hell….

The post After a snowball’s chance in hell…. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Commentary: We must stop ‘shadow banning’ Black culture

Every February a new cultural controversy pops up to show us why Black History Month is… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Prison system palliative care unit has filled just three of 77 jobs