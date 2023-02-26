Weekend reads: High schoolers take a stand against gun violence, North Carolina’s chronic public employee shortage, and NC environmental, public health groups get their day in court

In this issue:

1. Durham high school students plead with state leaders for action to combat gun violence







“Thoughts and prayers” are no longer enough to protect children from gun violence, says Durham Hillside High School Principal William Logan.

Gunviolence proliferates, Logan said, because guns are too readily available, and lawmakers are unwilling to pass meaningful gun control laws.

“We can continue to send thoughts and prayers every time this happens and lament over the loss of any life, not just the life of a student, or we can make tough decisions and do what we need to do to get control of people who aren’t supposed to have guns in our community,” Logan said in a recent interview with Policy Watch.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be here from one day to the next”

The “this” that the soft-spoken, but stern school leader referred to is the senseless death of a 17-year-old Hillside High student who was shot and killed on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school on Feb. 8. [Read more…]

2. Medicaid recipients with disabilities at risk of losing their doctors if health care providers don’t sign contracts



People who use Medicaid and have severe mental illness, substance use disorders or developmental disabilities soon might have to switch doctorsiftheirhealthcareproviders don’t sign on with new managed care plans.

These providers include many ofthe state’s large health systems, major hospitals and their physicians’ offices. They have been slow to sign on to Medicaid managed care networks that the state calls “tailored plans.” These plans are supposed to cover both the physical and mental health needs of people with behavioral health or cognitive disorders.

Iftheirdoctors don’t join these new managed care networks, patients could soon be forced to change doctors or pay out of pocket. [Read more…]

3. ReBuild NC’s modular home program still faltering; hurricane survivors now receiving different housing types

ReBuild NC’s highly touted modular home program, which state officials have claimed would be the fastest way to get hurricane survivors out of motels and into permanent housing, continues to falter, according to state data.

Numbers provided by ReBuild NC to Policy Watch this week show that Rescue Construction Solutions has built 20 modular homes since winning a $52 million contract in August 2021.

That is less than 10 percent of the 226 modulars in the bid package. [Read more…]

4. Reaping what anti-government policies have sown: North Carolina’s chronic public employee shortage wasn’t an accident

The much-faster-than-expected economic recovery that’s followed the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic has produced several encouraging developments in the United States: low unemployment, rising wages, strong corporate profits, flattened or even falling poverty rates – just to name a few. And while the global spike in inflation that resulted from supply chain issues, CEO wealth grabs, and Russia’s war on Ukraine has taken a big toll on most households, that phenomenon has, thankfully, slowed significantly of late. In short, while economic news is far from perfect – income and wealth inequality, for instance, both remain scandalously high – there are several reasons for optimism.[Read more…] 5. In lawsuit against the EPA, North Carolina environmental, public health groups get their day in court over PFAS dispute





Every day for more than 10 years, Richard Myers II unknowingly drank water contaminated with toxic PFAS. In the 1980s and ‘90s, when Myers was a student at UNC-Wilmington, DuPont – later spun off as Chemours – was pumping those chemical compounds into the Cape Fear River. From there, PFAS entered Wilmington’s drinking water supply and flowed from the taps of hundreds of thousands of people, including Myers.

Now a Chief US District Court judge, Myers understood the stakes of the case before him.

“I’m not unsympathetic, being in Wilmington where this court sits,” he told those assembled inthe courtroom last week. “When I took this case, I knew I had to separate my personal concerns from the legal concerns. I’m going to take my time. It’s important.” [Read more…]

6. Too many lawyers? Commission on university governance examines board memberships at its first public forum

In their first public listening session Tuesday, members of the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina heard concerns from parents and faculty members from UNC-Wilmington, while laying out its mission.

Atthe meeting, held in Wilmington and live streamed online, the commission explained the appointment process for the UNC System Board of Governors and the trustees at the system’s 16 campuses. The commission is also examining how that governance can better reflect the state’s ethnic, racial, gender, regional, economic and political diversity.

Three of the commission’s fifteen members – Gary Locklear, Isaiah Green and Lou Bissette — attended the listening session in person.

“I think our system is incredibly strong,” said Bissette, a former chairman of the UNC Board of Governors currently serving on the UNC-Asheville Board of Trustees. [Read more…]

*Bonus read: Campus workers union to rally, deliver demands to UNC Board of Governors

7. Reproductive rights advocates tell legislators to reject more abortion restrictions

Janice Robinson recalled a scary time when she was a pregnant 15-year-old in South Carolina, almost 50 years ago.

Her mother took her to have an abortion. Her mother took her not to a medical doctor, but someone unlicensed and working in secret. Robinson said she didn’t have a say in any of it.

“I experienced one of those back-alley abortions in my small hometown of Anderson, South Carolina,” she said. She called it “a nightmare.” [Read more…]

8. Health care in NC prisons cost $357 million last year — and is expected to increase

Figures presented to an appropriations committee detail the cost of confinement for imprisoned sick and elderly people

The cost of providing health care to the roughly 30,000 people in North Carolina’s prisons has always exceeded the amount budgeted by the legislature, a fiscal analyst told state lawmakers last week.

The way correction officials pay for it: lapsed salaries, a budgeted amount of pay and benefits that remains unused because a position is vacant.

“On average, prisons use just shy of $60 million in lapsed salary, each year, to address inmate medical shortfalls,” Sean Hamel, a fiscal analyst, told members of the joint Justice and Public Safety Appropriations Committee. [Read more…]

*Bonus read: Prison system palliative care unit has filled just three of 77 jobs

9. “Change is coming”: Medical marijuana legislation advances in NC legislature



Supporters of medicinal marijuana are one step closer to seeing the measure legalized in North Carolina. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gave the green light to the NC Compassionate Care Act on Tuesday after approving a handful of new amendments.

Bill sponsors say their intent is prioritize the protection of public health and safety in creating a system for the cultivation, processing, and selling of medical cannabis. Patients with debilitating medical condition such as cancer, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are among those who could gain access with a physician’s written certification. [Read more…]

