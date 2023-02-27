fbpx

Literacy tests are still in the North Carolina constitution. Lawmakers want to change that.

February 27, 2023
Courts & the Law, News, Voting

Legislators have raised a bill that would repeal the literacy test requirement as a condition to vote in North Carolina, provided voters approve the constitutional amendment in a future election.

The use of literacy tests is not enforceable because of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, but they are still a part of the North Carolina constitution.

A new state constitution took effect in 1971, featuring a slew of amendments that were ratified by North Carolinians. But the people did not approve an amendment passed by the General Assembly that would have repealed the literacy test, even though the Voting Rights Act made it un-enforceable. Those tests were used in North Carolina and across the South to prevent African Americans from registering to vote.

Before winning a seat on the state Supreme Court last election cycle, Richard Dietz suggested removing literacy tests  from the state constitution, claiming that their continued presence in such an important state document  dulls its shine.

“I think when people look at the state constitution, we want to be proud to see those rights that are in there,” Dietz said at a candidate forum before getting elected. “I’d like to see we the people get together and delete some of that stuff.”

Lawmakers apparently heard him. The bill before the legislature currently has more than 80 sponsors. The primary sponsors are Rep. Kelly M. Alexander, Jr. (D-Mecklenburg), Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), Rep. Terry M. Brown Jr. (D-Mecklenburg) and Rep. Sarah Stevens (R-Surry).

Sending the bill to the governor’s desk would not be enough to repeal the tests. Voters would have to approve the constitutional amendment in a statewide general election held on Nov. 5, 2024.

Literacy tests are still in the North Carolina constitution. Lawmakers want to change that.