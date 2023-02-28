NC Senate Republicans continue to push for health policy changes as part of a Medicaid expansion bill

DonnaMarie Woodson was without health insurance for about a year after her husband was laid off from his job during the recession.

When she was able to sign up for insurance again through the Affordable Care Act, Woodson said she went right away for a cancer screening. “Before I had even left the building, my doctor said he was 99.9% sure that I had cancer. I didn’t have any symptoms. It was silently growing in me and I didn’t even know it.”

Woodson is now recovered, and on Tuesday she led a group of American Cancer Society volunteers to legislators’ offices to encourage lawmakers to vote for Medicaid expansion. Woodson empathizes with people who are uninsured and may put off seeing doctors or delay treatment because they can’t afford it.

About 600,000 people in North Carolina fall into what’s called the coverage gap, where they make too much money to qualify for regular Medicaid and too little to qualify for subsidized insurance through the ACA marketplace.

The federal government will pay 90% of the cost for people who gain insurance through expansion. Legislators propose that hospitals and insurance companies will pick up the other 10%.

North Carolina is one of 11 states that has not acted on Medicaid expansion.

Democrats have pushed the state to expand Medicaid for years. After opposing it for about as long, Republican legislative leaders now support it.

However, House and Senate Republicans disagree on what should be included in a Medicaid expansion bill.

Last year, the Senate passed an expansion bill with policy components that included significant changes to the Certificate of Need law that regulates where health care facilities can build, expand, and offer new services. It also included provisions that would allow advanced practice registered nurses to work without supervision from doctors.

Hospitals don’t want changes to Certificate of Need and doctors don’t want changes to the advanced practice nurse supervision requirements.

The state House earlier this month passed a Medicaid expansion bill without those policy changes.

Senate Republicans still want those in the bill, said Sen. Ralph Hise, a Spruce Pine Republican.

“I’m excited the state has finally reached the point that we can offer coverage for another 600,000 individuals through Medicaid. But simply expanding coverage won’t solve all the problems we have in access to care,” Hise told the volunteers.

He continued by talking about Certificate of Need and expanding the role of nurse practitioners.

Negotiations will result in a bill by the end of March, Hise said.

The American Cancer Society is one of many organizations advocating for Medicaid expansion. Woodson came to Raleigh from her home in Charlotte last year to urge legislators to pass it.

For Woodson, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is long overdue.

“Why we didn’t do that to begin with is beyond my comprehension,” she said.

Republish