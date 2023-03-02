fbpx

NC sees an increase in child gun deaths

By
March 2, 2023
In News

Source: NC High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey via Child Fatality Task Force

Child deaths by firearms in North Carolina increased dramatically in 2020 and 2021, according to a report by the Child Fatality Task Force.

The overall child death rate in 2021 was the highest since 2016. 

Homicide was the second leading cause of death for children ages 1-17 in 2021, behind motor vehicle injuries.  Homicide was the leading cause of death for youth ages 15-17. 

Suicide was the fourth leading cause of death for children ages 1-17. The suicide 2021 suicide rate among children ages 10-17 is the highest it has been in the last two decades. 

Firearms were used in more than 70% of the homicides and suicides in 2021.  Among youth 15-17, firearms were used in 83% of homicides and suicides. 

Hospitalization of children due to firearm injuries increased by 120% from 2016-2020, and child emergency department visits for firearm injury increased by 68% from 2017-2021. 

A 2021 student survey reported that 30% of North Carolina high school students said that it would take them less than an hour to get and be ready to fire a loaded gun without a parent or other adult’s permission, according to the report. 

Among the task force recommendations for the legislative session are for a new statewide firearm safety initiative that focuses on education and awareness of firearm safe storage and distribution of free gun locks. It would cost a minimum of $250,000 over two years. 

The task force also supports increased funding to support more school nurses, social workers, counselors, and psychologists. 

If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

  • News

    NC sees an increase in child gun deaths

    Child deaths by firearms in North Carolina increased dramatically in 2020 and 2021, according to a report by the Child Fatality ...
    March 2, 2023
    3 min read
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lynn Bonner
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Biden student debt relief plan met with skepticism from U.S. Supreme Court conservatives

WASHINGTON — The majority conservative wing of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical Tuesday that the… [...]

States strive to help SNAP recipients cope with lower benefits

North Carolina HHS official: "The need is still there" The white words on a red background… [...]

Monday numbers: Facing hostile legislation, rising generations are more LGBTQ than ever

Last week Gallup released its latest study of how Americans identify their own sexuality. The result:… [...]

Doctors recount ‘heart-wrenching’ stories in new study on medical care post-Roe

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) are trying to piece together how the… [...]

A bad idea that refuses to go away: Legislators try again to revive misnamed “Taxpayer Protection Act”

The idea of slapping inaccurate or deceptive names on controversial legislation in order to drive and… [...]

The 2023 legislative session: Out of the starting gate — sideways

We weren’t expecting it to be pretty – “it” being the launch of the N.C. General… [...]

As they sow, so shall they reap

The post As they sow, so shall they reap appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

America is the world’s most powerful democracy. Why is it impotent to stop mass gun violence?

Whether in a grocery store, a place of worship, a shopping mall, a community celebration, at… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
NC sees an increase in child gun deaths