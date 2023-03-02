NC sees an increase in child gun deaths

Child deaths by firearms in North Carolina increased dramatically in 2020 and 2021, according to a report by the Child Fatality Task Force.

The overall child death rate in 2021 was the highest since 2016.

Homicide was the second leading cause of death for children ages 1-17 in 2021, behind motor vehicle injuries. Homicide was the leading cause of death for youth ages 15-17.

Suicide was the fourth leading cause of death for children ages 1-17. The suicide 2021 suicide rate among children ages 10-17 is the highest it has been in the last two decades.

Firearms were used in more than 70% of the homicides and suicides in 2021. Among youth 15-17, firearms were used in 83% of homicides and suicides.

Hospitalization of children due to firearm injuries increased by 120% from 2016-2020, and child emergency department visits for firearm injury increased by 68% from 2017-2021.

A 2021 student survey reported that 30% of North Carolina high school students said that it would take them less than an hour to get and be ready to fire a loaded gun without a parent or other adult’s permission, according to the report.

Among the task force recommendations for the legislative session are for a new statewide firearm safety initiative that focuses on education and awareness of firearm safe storage and distribution of free gun locks. It would cost a minimum of $250,000 over two years.

The task force also supports increased funding to support more school nurses, social workers, counselors, and psychologists.

If you or someone you know are thinking about suicide, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

