Weekend reads: ‘A monumental step’ for Medicaid expansion, drugs and weapons in NC schools, and the lingering effects of solitary confinement

1. NC Medicaid expansion agreement announced

North Carolina is on track to allow about 600,000 people to gain health insurance through Medicaid expansion.

House and Senate leaders announced at a news conference Thursday morning that they had reached a deal on expansion.

House Speaker Tim Moore called the agreement “carefully crafted and appropriately balanced.”[Read more...]

2. Drug, weapon possession rose sharply in state’s public schools

Drug and weapon possession, excluding guns and powerful explosives, continued to top the list of reportable crimes in North Carolina’s Public Schools during the 2021-22 school year.

The 5,250 reported incidents of students possessing controlled substances was a 14% increase compared to the pre-pandemic 2018-19 school year.

Meanwhile, the 3,292 reports of students found in possession of weapons was a 60% jump over the 2018-19 school year. There were 161 reports of students possessing firearms or powerful explosives, which is a 30% increase from 2018-19. [Read more….]

Bonus read: State Board of Education approves pilot program for teacher pay and licensure proposal

3. ‘It has ruined me.’ Listening session offers glimpse into solitary confinement

People who survived solitary imprisonment talk about its lingering effects on the mind, and call for reform

Solitary confinement broke John Howell. Stuck in a prison cell, he lost touch with his family, the outside world and eventually, reality.

“You sit there in that box,” he said, “and you slowly lose your mind.”

Howell isn’t locked in a cell anymore, but in a way he’s still imprisoned. He has trouble interacting with people. He has a stutter. He shakes sometimes. He’s paranoid whenever he walks out the door, leaving the safe confines of what he knows, the small domain he has control over.[Read more...]

4. A bad idea that refuses to go away: Legislators try again to revive misnamed “Taxpayer Protection Act”



The idea of slapping inaccurate or deceptive names on controversial legislation in order to drive and manipulate public opinion is nothing particularly new in the frequently cynical world of politics. Authoritarian regimes across the globe have long used this tactic, but it’s an American phenomenon too.

Two decades ago, the administration of President George W. Bush infamously dubbed a scheme to undermine federal environmental protection rules, while providing a windfall to commercial logging interests, the “Healthy Forests” plan. [Read more…]

5. “An inherent conflict of interests”: Governors’ commission members talk lobbyists, diversity in UNC System governance

This week members of the Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina continued their series of listening sessions, meeting to hear from the public in Asheville.

At their Tuesday meeting, the second of six planned sessions, members took on questions of diversity on the board and the thorny issue of whether lobbyists should serve on the board.

Lou Bissette, a member of the commission who spent 12 years on the UNC Board of Governors and currently serves on the UNC-Asheville Board of Trustees, said independence is crucial at both the trustee and UNC System governance level. For that reason, he said, he believes there should be more scrutiny over who can serve. [Read more.…]

6. Wind and whales: ‘No evidence’ links projects to deaths

Duke University marine biologist’s assessment debunks claims advanced on Fox News

The U.S. offshore wind power industry is in its infancy, with just a handful of turbines installed along the Atlantic coast.

But they’re already being blamed for the deaths of whales that have washed up on beaches in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and elsewhere. [Read more.…]

7. Weekly Radio Interviews and Daily Radio Commentaries

Featuring:

Click here for the latest radio interviews and commentaries with Policy Watch Director Rob Schofield.

Republish