A new report from the state’s Criminal Justice Analysis Center sheds light on the prevalence of domestic violence in North Carolina.

Analysts broadened their definition of domestic violence as they gathered the data for the report. Researchers classified all crimes against people committed by current or former intimate partners or family members as domestic and family violence. Using that classification means reports of simple assault, kidnapping, intimidation, as well as other crimes, were considered domestic violence. In other words, serious violent crimes like aggravated assault and homicide were not the only crimes considered “domestic violence.”

The report’s figures are from crime report data submitted to the National Incident-Based Reporting System by local and state law enforcement agencies over a three-year period from 2019 to 2021.

“This report presents a comprehensive analysis of reported domestic violence in the state,” said Caroline Farmer, executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission. “It will help government and advocacy groups better understand the size and the shape of this type of crime in our communities, so we can develop policies and allocate resources that will deliver impact.”

Among the key findings:

There were 185,936 partner or family violence-related incidents between 2019 and 2021.

There were almost 22,000 incidents of aggravated assault and homicide committed by a current or former intimate partner or family member during the 3-year period.

Simple assault was the most common type of domestic and family violence reported during the three-year period. There were 138,375 reports of simple assault from 2019 to 2021.

71% of survivors of domestic and family violence in 2021 were women.

81% of domestic and family violence incidents in 2021 occurred in a residence or home.

Here is a link to the full report.

