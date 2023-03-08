fbpx

HPU Poll looks at favorability for governor, presidential candidates

By
March 8, 2023
In Governor Roy Cooper, Legislature, News

The results of the latest High Point University Poll, released Wednesday, give some insight into how North Carolinians view everything from the job being done by Gov. Roy Cooper and President Joe Biden to the name recognition of potential candidates to replace them both in office.

Cooper continued to have the strongest support of any individual politician in the poll, with 46 percent of respondents saying they have a favorable view of him, 34 percent unfavorable and 16 percent unsure or unfamiliar.


Cooper had higher approval both the N.C. Supreme Court (40 percent favorable) and the General Assembly (39 percent)

The poll also asked about Attorney General Josh Stein and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Stein is running for the Democratic nomination for governor and Robinson has been teasing a run for the Republican nomination for more than a year, recently giving the GOP rebuttal to Cooper’s state of the state address.

Robinson and Stein had 22 percent and 19 percent favorability respectively. A large percentage of respondents said they weren’t sure or were unaware of either man – 57 percent for Robinson and 58 percent for Stein.

Looking toward national politics, Biden had a 35 percent favorability rating among respondents in the poll and 54 percent viewed him unfavorably. Eleven percent said they were unsure or unaware.

Former President Donald Trump, who has announced his campaign for the Republican nomination, had a 41 percent favorable rating. Fifty-one percent had an unfavorable view and 8 percent said they weren’t sure or unaware. Among other potential GOP presidential candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence had the highest favorable ratings (both at 33 percent). Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was at 30 percent favorable while Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) was at 22 percent. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was at 19 percent.

Respondents also took a dim view of the U.S. Congress, with just 27 percent saying they have a favorable view, 52 percent unfavorable and 21 percent saying they were unsure or unfamiliar. The U.S. Supreme Court did better (39 percent favorable) while 65 percent of respondents said the country is overall on the wrong track.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Joe Killian
Load More In Governor Roy Cooper

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
After the GOP proposes ‘commonsense gun reform,’ Dems float their own ideas

The bills are broadly aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of people deemed a… [...]

The fight against election lies never ends for local officials

State and local election officials across the country have begun pursuing strategies to combat election lies… [...]

Not dead yet: Republican lawmakers seek to pass several previously vetoed bills

Lela Ali was in the Legislative Building last Wednesday as the organization she is part of,… [...]

Monday numbers: We can’t drive our way out of climate change

A half dozen modular homes are crammed in the elbow of the offramp from I-785 to… [...]

The Medicaid expansion celebrations are premature

North Carolina has witnessed a spate of glowing and upbeat news reports and commentaries in recent… [...]

Better late than never

The post Better late than never appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A bad idea that refuses to go away: Legislators try again to revive misnamed “Taxpayer Protection Act”

The idea of slapping inaccurate or deceptive names on controversial legislation in order to drive and… [...]

The 2023 legislative session: Out of the starting gate — sideways

We weren’t expecting it to be pretty – “it” being the launch of the N.C. General… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
HPU Poll looks at favorability for governor, presidential candidates