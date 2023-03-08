HPU Poll looks at favorability for governor, presidential candidates

The results of the latest High Point University Poll, released Wednesday, give some insight into how North Carolinians view everything from the job being done by Gov. Roy Cooper and President Joe Biden to the name recognition of potential candidates to replace them both in office.

Cooper continued to have the strongest support of any individual politician in the poll, with 46 percent of respondents saying they have a favorable view of him, 34 percent unfavorable and 16 percent unsure or unfamiliar.



Cooper had higher approval both the N.C. Supreme Court (40 percent favorable) and the General Assembly (39 percent)

The poll also asked about Attorney General Josh Stein and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Stein is running for the Democratic nomination for governor and Robinson has been teasing a run for the Republican nomination for more than a year, recently giving the GOP rebuttal to Cooper’s state of the state address.

Robinson and Stein had 22 percent and 19 percent favorability respectively. A large percentage of respondents said they weren’t sure or were unaware of either man – 57 percent for Robinson and 58 percent for Stein.

Looking toward national politics, Biden had a 35 percent favorability rating among respondents in the poll and 54 percent viewed him unfavorably. Eleven percent said they were unsure or unaware.



Former President Donald Trump, who has announced his campaign for the Republican nomination, had a 41 percent favorable rating. Fifty-one percent had an unfavorable view and 8 percent said they weren’t sure or unaware. Among other potential GOP presidential candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence had the highest favorable ratings (both at 33 percent). Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was at 30 percent favorable while Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) was at 22 percent. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was at 19 percent.

Respondents also took a dim view of the U.S. Congress, with just 27 percent saying they have a favorable view, 52 percent unfavorable and 21 percent saying they were unsure or unfamiliar. The U.S. Supreme Court did better (39 percent favorable) while 65 percent of respondents said the country is overall on the wrong track.

