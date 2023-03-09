The Sentencing Project will host a webinar next Tuesday titled “Life Without Parole in the Era of Mass Incarceration” — and North Carolina will feature prominently in the discussion.

Among the panelists are Anthony Willis, who served 26 years of a life-without-parole sentence before Gov. Roy Cooper commuted his sentence last year, and Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham). The two’s fates intersected via Morey’s work on Cooper’s Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which reviews the cases of people who committed crimes before they turned 18 and have been imprisoned for more than 20 years; they then make recommendations to the governor as to whether they think he should commute a person’s prison sentence.

So far, Cooper has commuted the sentences of five people suggested to him by the board. Willis was among the first. He was 16 years old when he was accused of murdering a shopkeeper in Cumberland County. Cooper cited Willis’ exemplary record and attempts to heal while imprisoned — he had just two infractions in 20 years, and has earned five college degrees — as reasoning for his decision to commute Willis’ sentence.

Morey talked about her work on the Juvenile Sentence Review Board at a luncheon in Greensboro in January.

“This is what we call justice with mercy, and it’s based on cruel racial data that shows you people may get created equally, but we have not treated them equally,” she said.

Other panelists include Christopher Seeds, an author of a book about life-without-parole sentences, and Keith Wattley, the executive director of UnCommon Law, which is based in California.

Register for the webinar here. The discussion will take place Tuesday, March 14, at 2 p.m.

