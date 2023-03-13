fbpx

Duke Energy Progress is asking for a 18.9% rate hike. Here’s how to comment on the plan.

By
March 13, 2023
In Environment

Duke Energy says a portion of the revenue from a proposed 18.9% rate hike will pay for upkeep of its nuclear plants, like Shearon Harris, pictured here. (Photo: Lisa Sorg via Southwings flight)

The average Duke Energy Progress residential customer will pay an additional $25.55 per month for electricity by 2026, if the NC Utilities Commission approves the company’s request for a rate hike.

The increase is equivalent to 18.9% for a household that uses 1,000 kilowatt hours per month. It will be staggered over three years, with the largest surge occurring in 2023-2024, at an extra $14.72 on the monthly bill.

In Years 2 and 3, the increases in energy costs are projected to be $5.62 and $5.21 per month, respectively.

Commercial and industrial customers would pay slightly less, with average increases of 10% to 15%.

“Recent and future investments needed to transition to a cleaner energy future, achieve operational excellence and enhance customer experience have made it necessary to request an increase,” Duke wrote in its filing to the Utilities Commission.

Residents in Duke Energy Progress’s service area could pay an average of $25.55 more a month for electricity if the state utilities commission approves the company’s request for a rate hike. (Map: Duke Energy)

This new stairstep structure is part of the utility’s multi-year rate plan, a controversial provision included in House Bill 951. That legislation, passed and signed into law in 2021, allows Duke to charge customers upfront for future costs — such as transmission upgrades, storm-related repair and environmental compliance related to coal ash disposal — instead of recouping those expenses afterward.

At the time, bill critics warned that low-income customers, especially renters, would be hurt by MYRP because it allows Duke Energy to essentially lock in several consecutive rate increases without going before the Utilities Commission.

Where to attend the rate hike hearings

All hearings begin at 7 p.m.

  • Monday, March 13, Person County Courthouse, 105 S. Main, Roxboro
  • Tuesday, March 14, NC Utilities Commission, Dobbs Building,
    430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh
  • Monday, March 20, Greene County Courthouse, 301 N. Green St.,
    Snow Hill
  • Tuesday, March 21, Robeson County Courthouse, 500 N. Elm St., Lumberton

Here are tips on how to give public testimony. Prefer to send written comments? You can send them here.

The 36 counties in Duke Energy Progress territory include some of the poorest areas of the state. Of those counties, 21 are designated as Tier 1 by the state Department of Commerce as economically “most distressed.” Most DEP territory lies along and east of I-95.

Nearly 28% of Robeson County residents live below the federal poverty level, census data show. In Lenoir County, that figure is 21%, and in Wayne County, it is almost 19%.

In its filings to the Utilities Commission, Duke wrote that it would use the additional revenue for several projects:

  • New investments in traditional and renewable generation and storage;
  • Continued investments to maintain remaining coal-fired and hydroelectric plants;
  • The addition of three battery installations;
  • Ongoing work to close existing coal-fired units;
  • Upgrading transmission and distribution systems to be more reliable, resilient, and to better support interconnections of renewable energy.

 

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Lisa Sorg
Load More In Environment

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Nearly 19,000 children in NC have a parent who’s imprisoned

Data obtained through a records request illustrates how many parents are in North Carolina prisons —… [...]

Lawmakers are making more school boards partisan, and getting more Republicans elected

One local bill at a time, state lawmakers have nearly tripled the number of partisan school… [...]

Powell signals higher interest rates. Here’s why Friday’s jobs report will affect Fed’s decision.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that interest rate increases could be higher and… [...]

Lawmakers hear theories on COVID-19 origins in U.S. House hearing

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans mostly agreed Wednesday that scientists and the intelligence community should fully… [...]

CRT: Cynical Republican Tactics

The post CRT: Cynical Republican Tactics appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Medicaid expansion celebrations are premature

North Carolina has witnessed a spate of glowing and upbeat news reports and commentaries in recent… [...]

Better late than never

The post Better late than never appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A bad idea that refuses to go away: Legislators try again to revive misnamed “Taxpayer Protection Act”

The idea of slapping inaccurate or deceptive names on controversial legislation in order to drive and… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Duke Energy Progress is asking for a 18.9% rate hike. Here’s how to comment on the plan.