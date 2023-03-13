fbpx

Organizers plan rally at the Capitol before Supreme Court hears voter ID, redistricting arguments

By
March 13, 2023
In Courts & the Law, Defending Democracy

Organizers from across North Carolina will meet in downtown Raleigh Tuesday ahead of the state Supreme Court re-hearing two voting rights cases that a previous iteration of the high court decided last year.

Dubbed the “People’s Rally at the Capitol,” a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves “A People’s Coalition” will demonstrate to “sound the alarm about our state in emergency.”

This week the state Supreme Court will re-hear Harper v. Hall and Holmes v. Moore, two cases involving the state’s voter ID law and redistricting. The high court issued rulings on the two cases, authored by the then-Democratic majority, last year. The majority invalidated Republicans’ voter ID law and ruled that the state Senate map used in last year’s elections was an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.

Republicans regained control of the court after last year’s midterms. That new majority agreed to re-hear the cases, a move one of their Democratic colleagues called a “display of raw partisanship.”

The justices will hear oral arguments in the redistricting case at 12:45 on Tuesday. The arguments for the voter ID case will be Wednesday at 12:45. All Supreme Court arguments are live-streamed at this link.

Organizers for the rally said the “rare court action” to re-hear the cases, coupled with a number of bills pending in the legislature that would restrict voting access, could significantly impact how elections are run in North Carolina ahead of next year’s presidential election.

“Simply put, the future of fair, free, and accessible elections is on the line in the Tar Heel State,” the website reads.

Click here to register to attend the rally, which starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kelan Lyons
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: Nearly 19,000 children in NC have a parent who’s imprisoned

Data obtained through a records request illustrates how many parents are in North Carolina prisons —… [...]

Lawmakers are making more school boards partisan, and getting more Republicans elected

One local bill at a time, state lawmakers have nearly tripled the number of partisan school… [...]

Powell signals higher interest rates. Here’s why Friday’s jobs report will affect Fed’s decision.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that interest rate increases could be higher and… [...]

Lawmakers hear theories on COVID-19 origins in U.S. House hearing

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans mostly agreed Wednesday that scientists and the intelligence community should fully… [...]

CRT: Cynical Republican Tactics

The post CRT: Cynical Republican Tactics appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Medicaid expansion celebrations are premature

North Carolina has witnessed a spate of glowing and upbeat news reports and commentaries in recent… [...]

Better late than never

The post Better late than never appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

A bad idea that refuses to go away: Legislators try again to revive misnamed “Taxpayer Protection Act”

The idea of slapping inaccurate or deceptive names on controversial legislation in order to drive and… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Organizers plan rally at the Capitol before Supreme Court hears voter ID, redistricting arguments