fbpx

Members of U.S. Senate agriculture panel spar with Vilsack over USDA spending, response

By
March 17, 2023
In News
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Adam Goldstein
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
The nation’s biggest electric capacity market needs fixing, critics say

The nation’s largest grid operator is warning that it might not have enough electric generation in… [...]

Déjà vu: NC Supreme Court rehears arguments in voter ID case 

For the second time in two days, the Republican-majority high court rehears arguments in a case… [...]

State Supreme Court revisits redistricting rulings it issued in just months ago

A Democratic court majority struck down maps as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders, but a new GOP majority… [...]

‘Good, serious ideas’: Commission on university governance talks transparency, amplifying student voices

Should students and faculty have more prominent voices on boards of trustees at UNC System schools?… [...]

NC Freedom to Vote Act would protect and improve our democracy

The freedom to vote has faced serious challenges in recent years. New voting restrictions, rampant disinformation,… [...]

A terrible bet: North Carolina should not cave in to the sports gambling onslaught

North Carolina elected leaders have enacted several ineffective and misleading laws over the years, but when… [...]

CRT: Cynical Republican Tactics

The post CRT: Cynical Republican Tactics appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The Medicaid expansion celebrations are premature

North Carolina has witnessed a spate of glowing and upbeat news reports and commentaries in recent… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Members of U.S. Senate agriculture panel spar with Vilsack over USDA spending, response