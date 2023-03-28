fbpx

House committee Ok’s bill to increase penalties for educators, other school personnel who engage in sexual misconduct with students

By
March 28, 2023
In Education

A bill that targets teachers and other school personnel who engage in sex or sex acts with students continues to make its way through the House.

On Tuesday, House Bill 142, titled “Protect Our Students Act” received a favorable hearing from the House Rules, Calendar and Operations Committee.

If HB 142 becomes law, school personnel who engage in sex with students could be charged with a class G felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 47 months in prison.

Taking indecent liberties with a student is currently a Class I felony in North Carolina, which is punishable for up to 24 months in prison.

Teachers and other school personnel could also be charged for engaging in sexual activity with recent high school graduates up to six months after the former student finishes school.

“It addresses grooming where, unfortunately, someone that is out to do bad will purposefully engage in a student in the attempt to get them groomed to the point that when they exit the school, then a relationship could begin,” said State Rep. John Torbett, a Gaston County Republican and bill sponsor.

School leaders who fail to report misconduct to the State Board of Education could be charged with a class I felony. Educators also risk losing pensions for engaging in sexual misconduct with students.

Torbett noted that HB 142 originated in the N.C. Department of Public Instruction after State Superintendent Catherine Truitt found gaps in the educator license revocation process.

Truitt told lawmakers last month that there have been 124 cases of sexual misconduct since 2016 involving students that led to a license revocation, suspension or surrender.

Torbett said there are likely more incidents than the 20 or so reported each year because reports only include the misconduct of licensed education professionals.

“Therefore, if someone employed by schools such as bus driver, coach or teacher’s assistant who wouldn’t have a teaching license commits one of these offenses, they wouldn’t be reflected in these 20 a year number,” Torbett said.

HB 142 would require schools to show students in grades 6-12 videos that explain the warning signs of abuse or neglect. Students would also received instruction in how to confidentially report such incidents.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Greg Childress
Load More In Education

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
NC Policy Watch is becoming NC Newsline and you’re going to like the changes that are in store

For nearly two decades, people who care about North Carolina’s most vulnerable, who relish understanding the… [...]

Reorganization push would allow NC’s largest health insurance provider to avoid regulation

Bill introduced at the behest of Blue Cross Blue Shield will be heard in a state… [...]

Monday numbers: As national conservatives target schools, libraries, a look at the new wave of book banning

Last week the U.S. House passed H.R. 5 -- a federal “Parents Bill of Rights” that's… [...]

States are learning on the fly about sports betting addiction

As North Carolina moves closer to legalizing sports gambling, cautionary tales -- especially for young men… [...]

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina needs to remain a public asset

Twenty-five years ago, when a powerful state Senator quietly and suddenly advanced a bill that would… [...]

A campaign of hate

* Inspired by this news story. The post A campaign of hate appeared first on NC… [...]

North Carolina physician: Proposed abortion restrictions threaten the practice of medicine

Bills that elevate politics over science, research and training are an attack on the integrity of… [...]

North Carolina should learn from other places and try to do marijuana right

Cannabis – aka marijuana. Most Americans already live in a state where it’s lawful to sell,… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
House committee Ok’s bill to increase penalties for educators, other school personnel who engage in sexual misconduct with students