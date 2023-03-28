fbpx

Watch: Governor Roy Cooper sign Medicaid expansion bill (video)

By
March 28, 2023
In News, public health

Republican and Democratic leaders were all smiles Monday at Raleigh’s Executive Mansion for a signing ceremony of House Bill 76, Access to Healthcare Options. The legislation will expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians, once the state budget is finalized.

“Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will strengthen our mental health system, boost our rural hospitals, support working families and so much more,” said Cooper. “This is a historic step toward a healthier North Carolina that will bring people the opportunity of better health and a better life.”

The governor also thanked Republican legislators who showed “a willingness to change their minds” about expansion and hammer out a compromise.

In his remarks, Senate President Pro-Tem Phil Berger said Medicaid transformation set the groundwork for the move to join 39 other states in expanding the program.

“It was imperative that in expanding Medicaid, we addressed the availability and cost of health care. We were able to chip away at those issues with this bill,” said Berger. “The certificate of need reforms in the bill takes direct aim at regulations that are the biggest impediments to the availability of health care and the regulations that increase cost.”

Berger said the changes outlined in HB 76 make North Carolina more attractive for providers, health care facilities, and hospitals in North Carolina.

In North Carolina, rural residents are 40% more likely to be uninsured and eligible for Medicaid expansion, according to the Department of Health & Human Services.

“Medicaid expansion is foundational in improving access to health care in rural areas, for better mental health and for veterans, working adults and their families. For 600,000 people, Medicaid expansion is life changing,” said said DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley.

Click below to watch a short excerpt from Monday’s signing ceremony:

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Reorganization push would allow NC’s largest health insurance provider to avoid regulation

Bill introduced at the behest of Blue Cross Blue Shield will be heard in a state… [...]

Monday numbers: As national conservatives target schools, libraries, a look at the new wave of book banning

Last week the U.S. House passed H.R. 5 -- a federal “Parents Bill of Rights” that's… [...]

States are learning on the fly about sports betting addiction

As North Carolina moves closer to legalizing sports gambling, cautionary tales -- especially for young men… [...]

Lawmakers mull letting cities, counties post public notices online, rather than in newspapers

The oft-debated subject pits the decline of local newspapers against the public’s access to information. The… [...]

A campaign of hate

* Inspired by this news story. The post A campaign of hate appeared first on NC… [...]

North Carolina physician: Proposed abortion restrictions threaten the practice of medicine

Bills that elevate politics over science, research and training are an attack on the integrity of… [...]

North Carolina should learn from other places and try to do marijuana right

Cannabis – aka marijuana. Most Americans already live in a state where it’s lawful to sell,… [...]

Hollowed-out history.

The post Hollowed-out history. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
Watch: Governor Roy Cooper sign Medicaid expansion bill (video)