fbpx

‘This bill is your legacy’: A divided NC House votes big on sports gambling (w/video)

By
March 29, 2023
In News

In a 66-45 vote, members of the North Carolina House approved legislation Tuesday to legalize sports wagering in North Carolina.

House Bill 347 opens the door to electronic betting on college sports and professional sports with 10 to 12 licensed operators accepting bets.

Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln) the bill’s primary sponsor said the legislation has the backing of the Hornets, the Hurricanes, the Panthers, the Courage, NASCAR, and the PGA tour.

“It’s a new amenity that teams can offer that will increase their advertising revenue and increase fan engagement and viewership,” explained Saine.

But Rep. Jay Adams painted a much different picture.

The Catawba County Republican said while his own father was a successful gambler, he had been exposed early on to those who were not winners.

“One of his associates, he was a very poor gambler, which led to his addiction to alcohol. It cost him his job, cost him his wife and family,” Adams shared. “And his kids were my friends and they just vanished from my sister and my life.”

Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham) said legalizing this vice would forever change how the state views events like the Final Four.

“Next year, what are we going to be saying? ‘Oh, man, that point spread on those teams. I went up $200, came down $800. Can I borrow $600 from you?'”

Morey also voiced concerns about the impact millions of dollars in advertising would have on young children, who might view gambling as a fast, easy way to make money.

“You will eventually lose. Watch the statistics. Gamblers will eventually lose. Ask Phil Mickelson, ask Charles Barkley, ask dozens of professional athletes who had millions and have lost it.”

“Sports betting is no different than the stock market. People are permitted to exercise their own judgment, to pick winners and losers in any scenario,” Rep. Saine told members.

Eight amendments, all offered by Democrats, to add more safeguards or slow the legislation failed Tuesday.

One more vote in the NC House and the measure heads back to the Senate, which approved an earlier version of the gambling bill last year. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign the legislation.

The earliest date for legalized sports betting to begin in North Carolina would be January 1, 2024.

Click below to watch a portion of the debate.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Clayton Henkel
Load More In News

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Report: Some incarcerated people don’t trust NC’s prison grievance system

Fear of punishment, concerns that prison staff thwart attempts to submit grievances cited A new report… [...]

Despite signs of progress in hurricane recovery, ReBuild NC continues to struggle

Leoni entered this world on Jan. 23, a daughter of Donnie Red Hawk McDowell and his… [...]

NC Policy Watch is becoming NC Newsline and you’re going to like the changes that are in store

For nearly two decades, people who care about North Carolina’s most vulnerable, who relish understanding the… [...]

Reorganization push would allow NC’s largest health insurance provider to avoid regulation

Bill introduced at the behest of Blue Cross Blue Shield will be heard in a state… [...]

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina needs to remain a public asset

Twenty-five years ago, when a powerful state Senator quietly and suddenly advanced a bill that would… [...]

A campaign of hate

* Inspired by this news story. The post A campaign of hate appeared first on NC… [...]

North Carolina physician: Proposed abortion restrictions threaten the practice of medicine

Bills that elevate politics over science, research and training are an attack on the integrity of… [...]

North Carolina should learn from other places and try to do marijuana right

Cannabis – aka marijuana. Most Americans already live in a state where it’s lawful to sell,… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
‘This bill is your legacy’: A divided NC House votes big on sports gambling (w/video)