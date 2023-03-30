fbpx

New public defender offices planned in the House budget, but no intent to expand public defense statewide

By
March 30, 2023
In Courts & the Law

The House budget unveiled by Republican leaders Wednesday night would provide funding to establish new public defender offices serving eight counties across North Carolina, an infusion of  funds to ensure poor people charged with crimes are adequately represented in court. But despite that there are such offices in less than half of the state’s 100 counties, lawmakers did not consider fully funding public defenders across North Carolina.

“There was nothing discussed amongst the chairs about expanding public defenders throughout the state,” said Rep. Ted Davis, Jr. (R-New Hanover), one of the chairs of the Justice and Public Safety Appropriations Committee. “That doesn’t mean it might not happen one day. But also, we took the amount of money that we had, and we tried to apply it to as many things as we could, and we addressed it to the public defender’s districts that we were asked to do.”

Rep. Joe John (D-Wake) asked whether Republican leaders had considered making a statement of the General Assembly’s intent to expand public defender districts across North Carolina. Davis said no.

Rep. Abe Jones (D-Wake) asked what it would cost to expand public defender services across the state — Davis didn’t answer that question and reiterated they only had so much money to allocate — and said he supported such a proposal.

“I think it is very badly needed,” Jones said. “It’s just a concept that I think one day could happen, I hope.”

House Republicans unveiled their plans for the budget Wednesday night and held legislative hearings on the proposals Thursday. Among those hearings was one before the Justice and Public Safety Appropriations Committee, where representatives from various related state agencies weighed in on the funding appropriations and legislators like John and Jones asked questions about the allocations.

Under the budget proposal Indigent Defense Services would receive $1,020,102 to establish a public defenders’ office to serve Bertie, Halifax, Hertford and Northampton counties; $763,247 to open an office to serve Johnston County; $925,723 to fund an office serving Brunswick County; and $1,071,211 to open an office to serve Alexander and Iredell counties.

All together, the new offices would be staffed by four public defenders, up to 38 assistant public defenders and up to 22 employees to provide support.

Roughly 40 of the state’s 100 counties have a public defender office. The others rely on court-appointed attorneys, who earn much less from the state than what they could charge as a private attorney. A joint investigation by The Assembly and the Border Belt Independent found that the number of lawyers willing to take on court-appointed cases has sharply declined since 2018, a problem especially acute in rural areas. The Office of Indigent Defense Services increased its assigned counsel pay rate last year for the first time since 2011, but that pay is still below the rate those lawyers were making more than a decade ago.

Under the House budget proposal, 46 counties would be served by public defenders’ offices. By law, Indigent Defense Services can recommend to the legislature that a regional or district public defenders’ office be established after they consult with the affected district bar, the senior resident superior court judge and the chief district court judge.

Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham), said legislators should make sure assistant district attorneys and assistant public defenders are paid the same, so prospective hires don’t choose one side or the other because one pays better.

“We want to keep, hopefully, some parity, because to keep the courtroom functioning you need both sides to be represented,” said Morey, who, like John and Jones, is also a former judge. “Just like if you have judges, you need clerks.”

The budget is not final. The governor released his own budget proposal earlier this month, and members of the Senate will weigh in with their own plan. The Republican-controlled General Assembly will negotiate over the state’s funding in the coming months.

Load More Related Articles
Load More By Kelan Lyons
Load More In Courts & the Law

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
UNC System faculty members, staff bristle as legislature targets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts

When the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Commission on Government Operations sent a recent detailed request to… [...]

Report: Some incarcerated people don’t trust NC’s prison grievance system

Fear of punishment, concerns that prison staff thwart attempts to submit grievances cited A new report… [...]

Despite signs of progress in hurricane recovery, ReBuild NC continues to struggle

Leoni entered this world on Jan. 23, a daughter of Donnie Red Hawk McDowell and his… [...]

NC Policy Watch is becoming NC Newsline and you’re going to like the changes that are in store

For nearly two decades, people who care about North Carolina’s most vulnerable, who relish understanding the… [...]

Commentary: North Carolina GOP legislators promote ignorance for partisan gain

If social scientists who study inequality agree that white people enjoy more favorable treatment, relative to… [...]

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina needs to remain a public asset

Twenty-five years ago, when a powerful state Senator quietly and suddenly advanced a bill that would… [...]

A campaign of hate

* Inspired by this news story. The post A campaign of hate appeared first on NC… [...]

North Carolina physician: Proposed abortion restrictions threaten the practice of medicine

Bills that elevate politics over science, research and training are an attack on the integrity of… [...]

Unnatural Disaster


A special PW series on North Carolina’s struggles to aid homeowners displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Support Our Work
Copyright 2023 | The Pulse | News and opinion briefs from NC Policy Watch

REPUBLISHING TERMS

You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.

If you have any questions, please email [email protected]

License

Creative Commons License AttributionCreative Commons Attribution
New public defender offices planned in the House budget, but no intent to expand public defense statewide