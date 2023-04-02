Weekend reads: Lawmakers loosen gun laws, diversity efforts targeted, and a new wave of book banning

|
|
|
|
Black and American Indian students are suspended and expelled from schools at dramatically higher rates than… [...]
When the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Commission on Government Operations sent a recent detailed request to… [...]
Fear of punishment, concerns that prison staff thwart attempts to submit grievances cited A new report… [...]
Leoni entered this world on Jan. 23, a daughter of Donnie Red Hawk McDowell and his… [...]
If social scientists who study inequality agree that white people enjoy more favorable treatment, relative to… [...]
Twenty-five years ago, when a powerful state Senator quietly and suddenly advanced a bill that would… [...]
* Inspired by this news story. The post A campaign of hate appeared first on NC… [...]
Bills that elevate politics over science, research and training are an attack on the integrity of… [...]
REPUBLISHING TERMS
You may republish this article online or in print under our Creative Commons license. You may not edit or shorten the text, you must attribute the article to The Pulse and you must include the author’s name in your republication.
If you have any questions, please email [email protected]